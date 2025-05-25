Hoshoryu Denies Yokozuna-bound Onosato in Summer Finale

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Ozeki Onosato receives the Emperor’s Cup on Sunday after winning the Summer Grand Sumo Tournament in Tokyo.

Yokozuna Hoshoryu sent a powerful message as ozeki Onosato stands on the verge of being admitted to the most exclusive club in sumo. He’s still around and ready for the challenge.

Two days after Onosato clinched the title at the Summer Grand Sumo Tournament to assure his promotion to the top rank of yokozuna, Hoshoryu prevented him from finishing with an undefeated record with a dramatic victory in the final bout on Sunday at Tokyo’s Ryogoku Kokugikan.

Onosato had been aiming to become the first wrestler to win a tournament with a 15-0 record since Terunofuji did it at the Kyushu Tournament in November 2021.

But Hoshoryu, mustering the pride of a yokozuna, fought off an initial charge by Onosato, worked his way to the side and twisted him down to finish with a 12-3 record.

“I wanted to win every match, but it didn’t work out,” Onosato said. “I’ll try harder next time.”

It was Hoshoryu’s sixth win in eight career meetings with Onosato. But with both still relatively young — Hoshoryu just turned 26, while Onosato is 24 — it bodes well for a long rivalry between yokozuna that sumo fans so savor.

For Onosato, the title was the fourth of his career and second in row, coming off a victory in a championship playoff in the previous Spring tournament in March. The back-to-back titles fulfilled the Japan Sumo Association criteria for promotion.

“I thought the first five days were crucial,” Onosato said. “I think the first five days went well for me, which created good momentum and led to [the title].”

Having started in the third-tier makushita division after turning pro as a collegiate champion out of Nippon Sports Science University, his run to the highest rank in just 13 tournaments was the fastest ever.

The process for approving the promotion will be started on Monday, and it is expected that on Wednesday, Onosato will be officially named the 75th yokozuna.

Onosato will become the first native-Japanese yokozuna since Kisenosato — now Onosato’s stablemaster Nishonoseki — retired in January 2019.