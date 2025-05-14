Sumo Scene / Yasukuni Shrine, Holy Ground for Amateur Sumo Aiming for Greatness at Ryogoku Kokugikan

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Yokozuna Hoshoryu performs the ring-entering ceremony at the honozumo tournament in the outdoor ring at Yasukuni Shrine in Tokyo on April 14.

The Summer Grand Sumo Tournament is underway at Tokyo’s venerable Ryogoku Kokugikan, but are you aware there is another sumo ring in the city considered to be a “sacred place” in the sport? It is the permanent ring at Yasukuni Shrine in the Kudan district.

Located on the shrine’s grounds, the ring has a long history dating back to the founding of Yasukuni in the early Meiji era (1867-1912). There are records of “honozumo” — a ceremonial sumo tournament used to raise funds for shrines — being held there in 1869.

In addition, the ring served as the venue for a total of four grand sumo tournaments in 1918 and 1919 after the former Kokugikan arena, located on the grounds of Ekoin temple, was damaged by a fire and rendered unusable.

While Yasukuni’s ring sits outdoors with only a simple roof, it has left an indelible mark in the history of sumo.

Currently, a number of tournaments are regularly held there, mainly amateur collegiate competitions. Many of today’s pros have strong memories of honing their skills there when they were students.

Ozeki Onosato appeared quite a few times during his days at Nippon Sport Science University. Doing well at Yasukuni is considered an important step toward achieving success at the major competitions held at the Kokugikan, such as the national collegiate tournament and the general All-Japan Championship. From there, the prospect can aim for the next level of turning pro.

In April every year, the Japan Sumo Association holds a honozumo tournament at Yasukuni. At this year’s event, yokozuna Hoshoryu performed the ring-entering ceremony for the first time since being promoted to the top rank. He said it brought back memories of watching the collegians when he was a student at Nippon Sport Science University’s Kashiwa High School in Chiba Prefecture. “Wakatakakage was a Toyo University student at that time, and I remember how strong he was.”

When informed that the shrine’s ring had hosted grand sumo tournaments in the past, he said, pondering the history: “That’s amazing. I’m honored [to be here].”

The Yasukuni ring will be busy again this year as the setting for collegiate competitions. At this other “sacred place,” the young wrestlers will shed sweat and tears as they aim to turn pro and someday reach the pinnacle of yokozuna.

— Kamimura is a sumo expert.