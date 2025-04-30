Sumo Scene / Rising Ukrainian Wrestler Aonishiki Looks to Make Waves in Summer Tourney
11:38 JST, April 30, 2025
The Summer Grand Sumo Tournament is fast approaching. If ozeki Onosato, fresh off winning a third career title in the Spring tourney, can achieve a similar result, it will heat up talk of his promotion to yokozuna.
There is no dearth of topics for discussion regarding the tournament starting on May 11, but personally, I am most intrigued to see how Ukrainian wrestler Aonishiki fares in just his second tourney in the uppermost makuuchi division.
Back in Ukraine, which has a rich history in combat sports, Aonishiki participated in amateur sumo and wrestling, and even competed internationally. However, following the Russian invasion into his homeland, he left his country in 2022 in search of a stable environment to continue practicing sumo.
He made his way to Japan and joined the sumo club at Kansai University, where he immersed himself in his training.
Through an introduction to stablemaster Ajigawa (former sekiwake Aminishiki) through a university connection, he turned pro and made his debut at the 2023 Autumn Grand Sumo Tournament. From there, he rapidly shot up the rankings, remarkably reaching the makuuchi division in just nine tournaments.
Having just turned 21 in March, he has lofty ambitions. “My goal is even higher,” he declared upon his promotion to the top tier.
At the Spring tournament, early jitters led to a slow start. But as the competition progressed, he found his footing against the top competition. His style is particularly striking — despite standing a robust 1.82 meters, he consistently lowers his stance, rounds his back and drives forward relentlessly.
His makuuchi debut notwithstanding, he found himself in contention for the championship until the closing days. On the final day, he defeated sekiwake Oho with a tenacious and well-executed attack to finish with an impressive 11-4 record that earned him the Fighting Spirit Prize.
That drew high praise from Japan Sumo Association Chairman Hakkaku (former yokozuna Hokutoumi), who said: “His core appears exceptionally strong. I look forward to seeing how he does in the future.
“Most importantly, his earnest commitment to sumo is noteworthy,” he added, a nod to the hardships Aonishiki has overcome.
With a higher ranking — he is now a No. 9 maegashira — there is no doubt that the other wrestlers will be studying him, aiming to exploit any weaknesses. I am eager to see if he can create a Ukrainian sensation in the early summer ring, where his true potential will be tested.
— Kamimura is a sumo expert.
