Sumo Scene / Expectations High for Latest Pair of Brothers

Ikarigata steps into the ring for the first time at the New Year Grand Sumo Tournament at Tokyo’s Ryogoku Kokugikan on Jan. 12.

A new tale of sumo brothers may be unfolding. At the New Year Grand Sumo Tournament, Chugo Saito, a product of powerhouse Saitama Sakae High School’s sumo club, became the first high school student to be given a special dispensation into the fourth-tier sandanme division. Under the ring name Ikarigata, he took his first step into the professional sumo world.

Ikarigata’s elder brother, Wakaikari, currently competes in the juryo division, and his younger brother entering high school this year also aspires to become a sumo wrestler. The potential rise of this trio in the ring is an exciting prospect for fans. Expectations are high for Ikarigata ahead of the Spring tournament, which begins on Sunday.

Ikarigata was just 17 during his debut tournament. In his opening match on Jan. 12, he overwhelmed an opponent 10 years his senior from the jonidan division, pushing him out with a powerful frontal attack.

Reflecting on his first victory, he said, “I was able to execute my attack from the initial charge.” Ending the tournament with an impressive record of 6-1, Ikarigata made a strong start to his professional career.

For Wakaikari, the entry of his younger brother into the professional ranks seems to have ignited his competitive spirit. In November’s Kyushu tournament, his debut in the juryo division ended with a record of 7-8. However, in the January tournament, despite withdrawing in the latter half due to injury, he secured a winning record with nine victories.

When informed of his younger brother’s first win, Wakaikari reportedly responded, “He still has a way to go.” The sibling rivalry is evident and is sure to fuel their growth.

When discussing sumo brothers, the legendary yokozuna siblings Wakanohana and Takanohana immediately come to mind. The former sekiwake pair of Sakahoko and Terao were also widely popular. Among active wrestlers, Wakamotoharu and Wakatakakage continue to excite sumo fans.

Like those successful siblings, Wakaikari and Ikarigata are the children of a former professional sumo wrestler. Their father is sumo elder Kabutoyama, the former makuuchi wrestler Oikari who now serves as a coach at Isenoumi stable.

Growing up in an environment steeped in sumo, it is natural that the brothers were inspired to follow in their father’s footsteps. As they embark on their own journey in professional sumo with unwavering ambition, fans eagerly await the day their dreams come to fruition.

— Kamimura is a sumo expert.