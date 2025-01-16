Yokozuna Terunofuji to Retire as Professional Sumo Wrestler

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Yokozuna Terunofuji

Yokozuna Terunofuji has decided to retire as a professional sumo wrestler, according to sources.

Terunofuji reported his withdrawal from the New Year Grand Sumo Tournament to the Japan Sumo Association due to injuries on Thursday.

Terunofuji hails from Mongolia and was promoted to yokozuna in the Autumn Grand Sumo Tournament in 2021. He won the title 10 times in makuuchi division.