Yokozuna Terunofuji to Retire as Professional Sumo Wrestler
23:56 JST, January 16, 2025
Yokozuna Terunofuji has decided to retire as a professional sumo wrestler, according to sources.
Terunofuji reported his withdrawal from the New Year Grand Sumo Tournament to the Japan Sumo Association due to injuries on Thursday.
Terunofuji hails from Mongolia and was promoted to yokozuna in the Autumn Grand Sumo Tournament in 2021. He won the title 10 times in makuuchi division.
"Sports" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Sumo Scene / Sumo’s New Year Tournament Starts with Potential Yokozuna Promotion Looming — Maybe Even 2
-
Netflix Signs US Broadcast Deal With FIFA for the Women’s World Cup in 2027 and 2031
-
Yomiuri Giants Mark 90th Anniversary; Oldest Existing Team in Japanese Baseball
-
Aoyama Gakuin’s Hakone Ekiden Title Defense Showcases its Depth of Talent; Komazawa 3rd Year Creates Drama in 7th Stage
-
Roki Sasaki Might Visit 1 or 2 Teams before Deciding which Club He Wants to Sign with
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Prehistoric Stone Tool Cut Out of Coral Reef and Taken Away in Kyushu island; Artifact was Believed to Have Been Dropped in Sea During Prehistoric Jomon Period
- Record 320 School Staff Punished for Sex Offenses in Japan
- New Year’s Ceremony Held at Imperial Palace (UPDATE 1)
- Indonesia Launches Free School Meal Program with Support from Japan; Ishiba Currying Favor with New President
- Tire of Landing Gear of JAL Plane Goes Flat at Haneda; No Injuries Reported, but Runway Closed 25 Minutes