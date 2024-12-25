Sumo Scene / Late Yokozuna Kitanofuji Led a Life Filled with Ups and Downs; Remembering Popular Commentator, Sumo Legend
13:26 JST, December 25, 2024
Shocking news came during the Kyushu Grand Sumo Tournament last month: Former yokozuna Kitanofuji passed away on Nov. 12 at the age of 82. Known as Kitanofuji Katsuaki, he was popular in recent years as a commentator on NHK’s live tournament broadcasts.
He had been absent from his commentary work since March last year due to poor health. According to those close to him, however, he was working hard on his rehabilitation and had hoped to come back. I couldn’t believe my ears when I heard the sudden news of his death.
Kitanofuji’s career can be divided into three phases: “handsome wrestler,” stablemaster who trained yokozuna Chiyonofuji and Hokutoumi, and commentator who established himself as an “advisor.” He has interesting stories from each phase. Many sumo fans these days may be more familiar with Kitanofuji as a commentator, but I would like to write about his days as a wrestler.
Hailing from Hokkaido, Kitanofuji was invited to join the prestigious Dewanoumi stable by yokozuna Chiyonoyama, who was from the same prefecture and was active at the time. Kitanofuji rose to ozeki, making use of his flexibility to throw his opponent with an outside leg trip from a left-handed belt grip.
A turning point arrived when Chiyonoyama, who had retired and become stablemaster Kokonoe, lost in the stable’s succession race and offered to become independent. He was then expelled. While still an ozeki, Kitanofuji followed Kokonoe and later earned promotion to yokozuna as a wrestler of the Kokonoe stable.
He was struck by the tragic death of Tamanoumi, an active wrestler who was also promoted to yokozuna around the same time as Kitanofuji and was primed to start a new era. Kitanofuji wept openly, and that scene is etched into many people’s memories.
Kitanofuji won 10 tournaments and retired during the 1974 Nagoya tournament. He was never far from the headlines, such as when he submitted a medical certificate for insomnia to take time off during a slump, or went on a surfing trip to Hawaii.
Attractive to women, he was often seen splurging at hostess bars in Tokyo’s Ginza district and drawing attention with his flamboyant behavior. Good or bad, he was a man who lived a full life, with many ups and downs.
— Kamimura is a sumo expert.
