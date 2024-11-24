Kotozakura Claims 1st Career Title by Beating Hoshoryu in Kyushu Clash

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Kotozakura, right, defeats fellow ozeki Hoshoryu to win the title at the Kyushu Grand Sumo Tournament on Sunday in Fukuoka.

Kotozakura managed to equal his famous grandfather in one aspect, an eerie coincidence in terms of the timing of his first career title.

Kotozakura won an all-ozeki battle with Hoshoryu in an all-or-nothing clash for the championship of the Kyushu Grand Sumo Tournament on Sunday at Fukuoka Kokusai Center.

“I was able to focus on fighting my style of sumo, without thinking about anything unnecessary,” the 27-year-old Kotozakura said.

Both wrestlers came into the final day of the 15-day tourney with 13-1 records, and it was Kotozakura who fended off a fierce attack from his Mongolian opponent to claim his first Emperor’s Cup in five tournaments at the sport’s second-highest rank.

The new champion’s late grandfather, the yokozuna Kotozakura for whom he is a namesake, also won his first title in his fifth tournament at age 27 as an ozeki. “I’m glad I made it in time,” the current Kotozakura said.

Kotozakura stood his ground against Hoshoryu’s initial slapping attack. When Hoshoryu secured a belt hold from the side, Kotozakura spun swiftly, causing Hoshoryu’s feet to slip out from under him.

“I don’t really remember [about this match], I was too focused,” Kotozakura said. “The last thing I knew, he was on the dirt.”

It was the first time that the makuuchi-division title came down to a battle between ozeki on the final day since the Autumn tournament in 2003, when Kaio defeated Chiyotaikai.

The victory was Kotozakura’s 66th of the year, giving the Chiba Prefecture native that title for the first time by edging fellow ozeki Onosato by one.

Hoshoryu, who had beaten Kotozakura in 12 of 18 previous matches — including the last two — was denied a second career title, having won his first as a sekiwake at the Nagoya tournament in July 2023. He earned promotion to ozeki after that, and has yet to have a losing record since then.

With the lone yokozuna, Terunofuji, continually plagued with injuries that forced him to miss this tournament, either Kotozakura or Hoshoryu could put themselves in line for promotion to the highest rank with a victory at the New Year tournament in January.

Onosato, coming off a stunning championship in the previous Autumn tournament, finished his debut at the second-highest rank by forcing out sekiwake Kirishima to end with a 9-6 record. Kirishima faces demotion after chalking up a 6-9 record.

Onosato had set a record by earning promotion to ozeki just nine tournaments after turning pro out of Nippon Sports Science University. For now, he is back to square one in his drive to yokozuna.

In other action, komusubi Wakamotoharu could be looking at a bump up to sekiwake after his blink-of-the-eye victory over a wrestler in the third-highest rank, Daieisho. Wakamotoharu finished 10-5 after slipping to the side at the jumpoff, sending Daieisho quickly plunging to defeat that left him 8-7.

In a battle between two post-tournament award winners, No. 6 maegashira Takanosho slapped down No. 2 maegashira Wakatakakage to finish 11-4. Takanosho was the recipient of the Fighting Spirit Prize, while Wakatakakage, who ended 10-5, took home the Technique Prize.

The other honor, the Outstanding Performance Award, went to No. 3 maegashira Abi, who capped an otherwise strong tournament by being quickly shuffled out by No. 8 maegashira Gonoyama to leave both wrestlers with 11-4 records.

It was his most wins since he went 12-3 en route to the title at the 2022 Kyushu tournament and comes following his demotion from sekiwake.

Farther down the rankings, No. 16 maegashira Shishi, the first-ever Ukrainian to appear in the makuuchi division, finished a disappointing debut on a positive note, forcing out No. 10 maegashira Takarafuji. With a 5-10 record, it seems his chances of remaining the top division are slim.