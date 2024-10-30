Sumo Scene / Missing Names in Rankings Sign of Generational Change

Yomiuri Shimbun photos

Veterans Aoiyama, left in photo on left, and Myogiryu, left in photo on right, stand with their respective stablemasters at press conferences to announce their retirements at Tokyo’s Ryogoku Kokugikan on Sept. 26.

The rankings for the final tournament of the year, the Kyushu Grand Sumo Tournament, came out on Oct. 28, and what was most noticeable was the absence of several popular wrestlers who had long been stalwarts in the top division.

In the wake of former ozeki Takakeisho announcing his retirement during the September tournament, a pair of former sekiwake — Myogiryu and Aoiyama — decided to close the curtain on their careers after the tournament, which saw them fighting in the second-tier juryo division. Both had been mainstays in the upper echelon of the makuuchi division but reached their limit as they turned 38 this year.

Looking back at Myogiryu’s career, the word “craftsman” comes to mind, a designation that applies to very few wrestlers today and which made him popular among die-hard sumo fans.

A native of Hyogo Prefecture, Myogiryu graduated from Saitama Sakae High School and Nippon Sport Science University before entering the pro sumo world in the third-tier makushita division.

Despite being plagued with knee problems and numerous other injuries, Myogiryu became known for his varied techniques, such as knocking aside the hands of his opponent to gain an advantageous position, and his tenacious style of attack in which he locked up an elbow or pushed up on the opponent’s armpit. For his efforts, he was awarded the Technique Prize six times.

“I was losing my speed and explosiveness, which were my main assets,” Myogiryu, who assumed the name of sumo elder Furiwake, said in a manner of accepting the truth. “I gave everything I had and have no regrets.”

Conversely, Aoiyama shed large tears as he reflected on his career in the ring at his retirement press conference.

The big Bulgarian went through an emotional roller coaster at one point. He joined the Tagonoura stable headed by former makuuchi-ranked Kushimaumi, but two tournaments after Aoiyama achieved promotion to the makuuchi division, the stablemaster suddenly passed away.

The stable closed, and Aoiyama transferred to his current Kasugano stable, where he honed his skills in intense training sessions with former ozeki Tochinoshin and former sekiwake Tochiozan. He became successful using pushing and shoving techniques, making use of his 180-kilogram bulk, but decided to retire after he was assured of being demoted to the makushita division.

“I’m glad I became a sumo wrestler,” said Aoiyama, who will remain in the sport as sumo elder Iwatomo. “It’s sad that I won’t be stepping into the ring anymore.”

The emergence of Onosato, who rose to ozeki just nine tournaments after making his debut in the makushita division, signifies a generational change in the sumo world. The veterans have come to terms with their retirements, which, in a sport where results are everything, cannot be avoided. But I can’t help feeling a sense of loss.

— Kamimura is a sumo expert.