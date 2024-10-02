Sumo Scene / Live English Commentary Service Begins, Sharing the Unique Culture of Sumo

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Saki Iizuka, foreground, provides live English commentary from the second-floor seats at Ryogoku Kokugikan in Tokyo on Sept. 13.

The September Autumn Grand Sumo Tournament was a resounding success, with “Sold Out” banners hanging every day of the 15-day event.

One standout aspect about the basho was the significant presence of overseas spectators. Because of a surge in tourism, Ryogoku Kokugikan was packed with visitors from a wide range of countries, most notably Europe and North America.

These tourists were clearly captivated by the dynamic aspect of the matches and the aesthetic qualities of sumo.

To help foreign visitors better understand the appeal of the sport, an initiative was launched during this tournament in the form of a live English commentary service.

Wireless earpieces were provided to overseas spectators who booked their visits through the tour organizer Japan Wonder Travel website, allowing them to enjoy commentary during bouts. Following the halfway point of the day’s matches, the foreign members of the crowd were provided with analysis and details about the wrestlers, their signature moves, the technique used to win each bout and the key points of the match, all while seated inside the arena.

The Japan Sumo Association commissioned sportswriter Saki Iizuka, the author of books on the sport, to provide the commentary. Iizuka studied abroad and learned English during her university years. She offered a simple explanation about what the fans were seeing.

“When describing the winning techniques, I try to add detailed descriptions of the moves so that more people can understand.” While sumo is a sport, it also has deep roots in traditional Japanese culture. There are many aspects, such as rituals, attire, and the meanings behind certain practices, that can be difficult to grasp even for Japanese fans. Therefore, this service is especially valuable for foreign visitors, who represent different cultural backgrounds.

According to Iizuka, the response from the audience was excellent. The live English commentary service is scheduled to expand to basho outside of Tokyo — Fukuoka, Osaka and Nagoya.

“We will work hard to include small tidbits, such as behind-the-scenes stories of the wrestlers, to give them more of an interest in sumo,” Iizuka said.

As it is a unique sport that holds a singular place worldwide, the future demand for such initiatives is expected to grow.

— Kamimura is a sumo expert.