Yokozuna Terunofuji Takes Nagoya Sumo Tournament Title in Playoff

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Yokozuna Terunofuji, left, forces out No. 6 megashira Takanosho in a championship playoff at the Nagoya Grand Tournament on Sunday at Nagoya’s Dolphins Arena.

Yokozuna Terunofuji, having blown two chances to win the Nagoya Grand Sumo Tournament over the final two days, made sure he wouldn’t fail on the third try.

Terunofuji captured his 10th career title when he defeated No. 6 maegashira Takanosho in a championship playoff after the two finished tied with 12-3 records on the final day Sunday at Nagoya’s Dolphins Arena.

“What I needed to do did not change, so I did what I had to, and this was the result,” the 32-year-old Terunofuji said of facing Takanosho, who had beaten him Saturday when a victory would have clinched the title for the Mongolian with a day to spare.

The playoff was set up when Takanosho kept his hopes alive by pushing out sekiwake Onosato, and Terunofuji was dealt a stunning loss by ozeki Kotozakura — an opponent he had never lost to in six previous meetings.

In the playoff, Takanosho got the advantage on the jump-off and had Terunofuji slipping back to the edge. But the yokozuna got every ounce of power from his frail knees to stop the charge, then reversed their positions and bulled Takanosho out of the ring.

It marks the third straight time that the oft-injured Terunofuji has won a tournament after missing all or part of the previous two or three tournaments. He last went the full 15 days at the New Year tournament in January, which he won in a playoff over Kotozakura.

“I feel I have gotten a little closer at this tournament to doing the type of sumo that I have been aiming for since I joined sumo 14 years ago,” Terunofuji said. “I need to sharpen my skills to get even better. “

Takanosho, who earned the Fighting Spirit Prize, made sure that Terunofuji would have to work for the Nagoya title when he used a strong charge at the jump-off to send Onosato backwards before bulling him over the edge to improve to 12-3. Onosato finished 9-6 in his sekiwake debut and took home the Outstanding Performance Award.

In other action, ozeki Takakeisho capped a disastrous tournament with an undignified flop to the dirt at the hands of No. 5 maegashira Shonannoumi, who absorbed an initial charge before slapping Takakeisho down to hand him 10th defeat.

Takakeisho came into a tournament in kadoban status for the ninth time in his career, and each time previously managed to earn the majority of wins needed to keep his rank. This time his luck ran out and he will be demoted to sekiwake after 30 tournaments at the second-highest rank.

Sekiwake Kirishima, who failed to secure the 10 wins he needed to regain the ozeki rank he lost after the last tournament, managed to finish with a winning record that will keep him at his current rank after forcing out veteran No. 9 maegashira Tamawashi for his eighth win.

Komusubi Hiradoumi received the Technique Prize after chalking up a 10-5 record in his debut in the sanyaku, the three ranks below yokozuna.