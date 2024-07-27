Terunofuji Bid for 10th Career Title Hits Snag

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Yokozuna Terunofuji, right, is forced out by No. 6 maegashira Takanosho on Saturday in Nagoya.

Yokozuna Terunofuji had a chance to clinch his 10th career title with a day to spare at the Nagoya Grand Sumo Tournament on Saturday. Not so fast, said No. 6 maegashira Takanosho.

Takanosho kept his own slim hopes of winning the title alive by defeating Terunofuji in the final bout of the day at Dolphins Arena, sending the title race to the final day.

Terunofuji, who dropped to 12-2, can still win the title outright with a victory on Sunday. A loss, combined with a win by Takanosho (11-3) would force a playoff between the two.

In Saturday’s match, Terunofuji never had the advantage as Takanosho pressed ahead from the jumpoff, eventually forcing him over the edge for his fifth victory in 12 career meetings between the two.

In a career plagued with serious injuries to both knees and his back, Terunofuji is looking for his second title of the year after the New Year Tournament in January. After that, he dropped out early or midway through the last two tournaments.

In other action, Kotozakura added to the miserable tournament of fellow ozeki Takakeisho, stopping him at the jump-off then gradually forcing him back and out of the ring. Kotozakura improved to 9-5, while demotion-bound Takakeisho fell to 5-9.

Takakeisho was fighting in kadoban status, meaning he needed a majority of wins to retain his rank. With the losing record, his run of 30 tournaments in the second-highest rank will come to an end.

Sekiwake Onosato, the surprise winner of the Summer tournament in just his seventh career tourney since joining the pro ranks out of college, made short work of Churanoumi, swiftly shoving him out of the ring to improve to 9-5. Churanoumi fell to a quite-respectable 10-4, which also ended his slim title hopes.

In a battle of sekiwake, Abi slapped down Kirishima to secure his kachikoshi eighth win. Kirishima, who had been hoping to chalk up the 10 wins needed to regain the ozeki rank he lost after the last tournament, is now 7-7 and has to win on the final day just to avoid another demotion.