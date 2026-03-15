Japan Routs Philippines in AFC Women’s Asian Cup; Semifinal Showdown Set up with S. Korea
16:38 JST, March 15, 2026
Japan handed the Philippines a crushing 7-0 defeat in their AFC Women’s Asian Cup quarterfinal match at Stadium Australia in Sydney on Sunday.
Mina Tanaka scored first for the two-time champions with a header at around 45 minutes.
The side’s second goal came almost right after the first, with a header from Toko Koga off a well-placed corner kick sending the ball past the goalkeeper.
Japan next takes on South Korea in the semifinals at Stadium Australia on Wednesday.
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