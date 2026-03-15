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Japan Routs Philippines in AFC Women’s Asian Cup; Semifinal Showdown Set up with S. Korea

The Associated Press
Japan players gesture to their supporters following the Women’s Asian Cup quarterfinal soccer match between Japan and the Philippines in Sydney on Sunday.

The Yomiuri Shimbun

16:38 JST, March 15, 2026

Japan handed the Philippines a crushing 7-0 defeat in their AFC Women’s Asian Cup quarterfinal match at Stadium Australia in Sydney on Sunday.

Mina Tanaka scored first for the two-time champions with a header at around 45 minutes.

The side’s second goal came almost right after the first, with a header from Toko Koga off a well-placed corner kick sending the ball past the goalkeeper.

Japan next takes on South Korea in the semifinals at Stadium Australia on Wednesday.

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