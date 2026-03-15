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Japan Routs Philippines in AFC Women’s Asian Cup

The Associated Press
Japan’s Riko Ueki, right,, is congratulated by teammates after scoring her team’s seventh goal during the Women’s Asian Cup quarterfinal match between Japan and the Philippines in Sydney on Sunday.

The Japan News

16:04 JST, March 15, 2026

Japan handed the Philippines a crushing 7-0 defeat in their AFC Women’s Asian Cup quarterfinal match in Sydney on Sunday.

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