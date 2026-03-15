Japan Routs Philippines in AFC Women’s Asian Cup

The Japan News
16:04 JST, March 15, 2026
Japan handed the Philippines a crushing 7-0 defeat in their AFC Women’s Asian Cup quarterfinal match in Sydney on Sunday.
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