‘King Kazu’ Joins J3’s Fukushima United FC; 58-Year-Old Kazuyoshi Miura Returns to J.League for 1st time in 5 Years

Former Japan international Kazuyoshi Miura announced he will join J3 club Fukushima United FC on loan in 2026.

The move means 58-year-old Miura will compete in the J.League for the first time in five years.

In recent years, he had been playing in clubs including Atletico Suzuka Club in the Japan Football League, Japan’s fourth tier league, and Uniao Desportiva Oliveirense in Liga Portugal 2.

Miura, known as King Kazu, will turn 59 in February.

Ahead of his 41st season as a professional footballer, the striker released a comment through Fukushima United FC. “I’m embarking on a new challenge,” he said. “My enthusiasm for football hasn’t changed at all, although I’ve gotten older. I’d like to write a new history with the club’s supporters.”

Miura played for Atletico Suzuka Club in the 2025 season, but the club was relegated to regional league Tokai Soccer League.

In the 2021 season, he played J1 side Yokohama FC, in what was his last match playing with a J.League club.

He has scored 55 goals for the Japanese national team, making him the side’s second highest goal scorer.