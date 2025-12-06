Kashima Antlers Clinch 9th J.League Title

The Japan News
16:01 JST, December 6, 2025
Kashima Antlers clinched a record-extending ninth J.League top division title with a 2-1 win over Yokohama F.Marinos.
A Leo Ceara brace was enough for Kashima to end the season just one point ahead of Kashiwa Reysol, which capped a six-match winning run in the league with a 1-0 victory over Machida Zelvia.
A late goal by Yokohama winger Jun Amano added some drama to what looked like an easy victory.
