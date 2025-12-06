Japan to Face Netherlands, Tunisia in 2026 FIFA World Cup Group F; Other Opponent to Be Decided in March Playoffs

Reuters

Shaquille O’Neal draws Japan during the FIFA World Cup 2026 draw at John F. Kennedy Center in Washington on Friday.

WASHINGTON — Japan will face the Netherlands, ranked No. 7 in the world, in its opening match of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, after been drawn in Group F at a ceremony in Washington on Friday.

Samurai Blue, ranked No. 18, and the Netherlands will also face Tunisia. The final member of the group will be the winner of European Play-Off B – to be held in March next year among Albania, Poland, Sweden and Ukraine.

The 2026 World Cup will be held next summer in the United States, Mexico and Canada. The tournament has been expanded to 48 teams, up from 32 in the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

The first tournament matches will be held on June 11. Japan, appearing in its eighth straight World Cup, will face the Netherlands on June 14, Tunisia on June 20 and the playoff winner on June 25.

Thirty-two teams – the top two from each of the 12 groups and the eight best third-place teams, will advance to the knockout stages, with the final scheduled for July 19.

“We’ve been placed in a very tough group. While focusing on giving 100% of our strength, we want to come up with countermeasures against our opponents,” said Japan coach Hajime Moriyasu.