NHK, Nippon TV and Fuji TV to Broadcast 2026 FIFA World Cup Matches

12:26 JST, December 5, 2025

NHK, Nippon TV and Fuji TV announced on Thursday that the three networks will broadcast the 2026 FIFA World Cup, which will be held in the United States, Canada and Mexico, and kick off next June.

NHK will air all the Japan national team matches from the group stage on terrestrial and BS satellite broadcasts. NHK’s BS Premium 4K will broadcast all 104 matches in the tournament either live or recorded.

Nippon TV plans to broadcast 15 matches, including one Japan national team match in the group stage, while Fuji TV will broadcast 10 matches. Furthermore, the sports streaming service DAZN announced that it will stream all 104 matches, with all Japan national team matches being available by live stream for free.

