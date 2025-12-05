NHK, Nippon TV and Fuji TV to Broadcast 2026 FIFA World Cup Matches
12:26 JST, December 5, 2025
NHK, Nippon TV and Fuji TV announced on Thursday that the three networks will broadcast the 2026 FIFA World Cup, which will be held in the United States, Canada and Mexico, and kick off next June.
NHK will air all the Japan national team matches from the group stage on terrestrial and BS satellite broadcasts. NHK’s BS Premium 4K will broadcast all 104 matches in the tournament either live or recorded.
Nippon TV plans to broadcast 15 matches, including one Japan national team match in the group stage, while Fuji TV will broadcast 10 matches. Furthermore, the sports streaming service DAZN announced that it will stream all 104 matches, with all Japan national team matches being available by live stream for free.
"Sports" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Aonishiki Caps Chaos in Kyushu Grand Sumo Tournament with Playoff Win over Hoshoryu
-
Yoshinobu Yamamoto Cheered by Los Angeles Lakers Fans at NBA Game
-
Tokyo 2025 Deaflympics Kick Off, Record Number of Athletes Set to Participate
-
Aonishiki Stuns Hoshoryu to Keep Kyushu Title Hopes Alive
-
Ukrainian Sumo Wrestler Sekiwake Aonishiki to be Promoted to Ozeki
JN ACCESS RANKING
-
Govt Plans to Urge Municipalities to Help Residents Cope with Rising Prices
-
Japan Resumes Scallop Exports to China
-
Japan Prime Minister Takaichi Vows to Have Country Exit Deflation, Closely Monitor Economic Indicators
-
Japan to Charge Foreigners More for Residence Permits, Looking to Align with Western Countries
-
Japan GDP Down Annualized 1.8% in July-Sept.