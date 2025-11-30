Flamengo Beat Palmeiras 1-0 To Win 4th Copa Libertadores Title

Reuters

Flamengo players celebrate with the trophy after winning the Copa Libertadores at Estadio Monumental, Lima, Saturday.

Reuters

LIMA — Flamengo secured their fourth Copa Libertadores title with a 1-0 victory over Palmeiras at the Estadio Monumental on Saturday, marking the seventh consecutive year that a Brazilian club has lifted South America’s most prized club trophy.

Flamengo had the better chances, with efforts from Samuel Lino and Bruno Henrique, while Palmeiras came closest when Khellven sent in a fine cross to Vitor Roque. However, neither side managed to create many opportunities in the first half.

After the break, Palmeiras built pressure as Joaquin Piquerez’s long-range attempt was blocked. However, Flamengo responded with Giorgian de Arrascaeta and Leo Pereira both seeing close-range efforts denied.

The breakthrough came in the 67th minute with Danilo rising to meet a corner and guiding his header into the net.

“All finals are difficult, and this one was very tough. Scoring the goal with the team I love, I have no words,” the Brazilian defender said.

“We put a lot of work into set pieces, I knew we would have a chance, I took advantage of it, and now it’s time to celebrate.”

Palmeiras pushed for an equaliser, with Roque’s close-range attempt blocked in the dying minutes, yet Flamengo defended resolutely and nearly doubled their lead with Jorge Carrascal and Everton efforts in added time.

“It was a tough match. It’s a sad day, but champions are made of this, we’ll get our revenge,” Palmeiras forward Jose “El Flaco” Lopez said, highlighting the team’s determination to bounce back in the domestic league.

Palmeiras currently trail league leaders Flamengo by five points in the Brasileirao, with two rounds remaining.

For Flamengo, the win gave them a sense of redemption as Palmeiras had defeated them in the 2021 final.