Japan’s Machida Beats Kobe to Claim 1st Emperor’s Cup

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Machida Zelvia forward Yuki Soma, right, scores his team’s second goal against Vissel Kobe in the JFA Emperor’s Cup final at National Stadium in Tokyo on Saturday.

Machida Zelvia won their first-ever JFA Emperor’s Cup, beating Vissel Kobe 3-1 at National Stadium in Tokyo on Saturday.

Shota Fujio and Yuki Soma put Machida up 2-0 in the first half, and Fujio scored his second early in the second half.

Kobe pulled one back through Taisei Miyashiro a few minutes later.

This caps a meteoric rise for Machida, which was only promoted to the J.League first division two years ago.