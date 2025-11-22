Japan’s Machida Beats Kobe to Claim 1st Emperor’s Cup
16:13 JST, November 22, 2025
Machida Zelvia won their first-ever JFA Emperor’s Cup, beating Vissel Kobe 3-1 at National Stadium in Tokyo on Saturday.
Shota Fujio and Yuki Soma put Machida up 2-0 in the first half, and Fujio scored his second early in the second half.
Kobe pulled one back through Taisei Miyashiro a few minutes later.
This caps a meteoric rise for Machida, which was only promoted to the J.League first division two years ago.
