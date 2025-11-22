Hot word :

Japan’s Machida Beats Kobe to Claim 1st Emperor’s Cup

The Yomiuri Shimbun
Machida Zelvia forward Yuki Soma, right, scores his team’s second goal against Vissel Kobe in the JFA Emperor’s Cup final at National Stadium in Tokyo on Saturday.

The Japan News

16:13 JST, November 22, 2025

Machida Zelvia won their first-ever JFA Emperor’s Cup, beating Vissel Kobe 3-1 at National Stadium in Tokyo on Saturday.

Shota Fujio and Yuki Soma put Machida up 2-0 in the first half, and Fujio scored his second early in the second half.

Kobe pulled one back through Taisei Miyashiro a few minutes later.

This caps a meteoric rise for Machida, which was only promoted to the J.League first division two years ago.

