Zinedine Zidane’s Son Luca Gets First Algeria Call-up for Crucial World Cup Qualifiers
12:42 JST, October 3, 2025
ALGIERS, Algeria (AP) — French soccer great Zinedine Zidane’s son Luca was called up by Algeria for the first time Thursday, with the team close to qualifying for the 2026 World Cup in North America.
Luca Zidane, a 27-year-old goalkeeper, represented France at youth level but never for the senior national team and is eligible for Algeria through his father’s family ties.
FIFA approved a change of national eligibility two weeks ago for Zidane, who once played at Real Madrid when his father was coach there. He is now with Spanish second-division team Granada.
Algeria coach Vladimir Petkovic picked Zidane in a 26-player squad for qualifying games against Somalia on Oct. 9 and Uganda five days later.
Algeria leads the qualifying group by four points and a win in either game would send the team to the World Cup being co-hosted by the United States, Canada and Mexico.
Algeria has played at four men’s World Cups and reached the round of 16 at its last appearance in 2014.
Zinedine Zidane played at three World Cups for France, winning the 1998 title at home and losing the final in 2006. His red card in extra time of the 2006 final for headbutting Italy defender Marco Materazzi is part of World Cup lore and was his final game as a player.
