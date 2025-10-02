Nojima Considering Acquiring Stake in J.League’s Yokohama F.Marinos, Could Leverage Club Management Skills from Women’s League

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

Major electronics retailer Nojima Corp. is considering acquiring a stake in the Yokohama F.Marinos, a professional soccer club in Japan’s J.League, it was learned Wednesday.

Nissan Motor Co., which is making an effort to restructure, currently holds a nearly 75% stake in the club’s operating company.

Nissan has approached multiple companies regarding the sale of its stake. According to sources, Nojima is among those contacted.

Nojima is headquartered in Yokohama. Through its subsidiary, it operates the Nojima Stella Kanagawa Sagamihara women’s football club, which competes in the Women Empowerment League, giving it knowledge of club management.

Facing a global sales slump, Nissan posted a consolidated net loss of ¥670.8 billion for the fiscal year ending March 2025 and is pursuing cost reductions.