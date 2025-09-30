Nissan Mulling Sale of Yokohama F. Marinos Soccer Club as Part of Restructuring Efforts
17:10 JST, September 30, 2025
Nissan Motor Co. is considering selling some or all of its stake in the Yokohama F. Marinos, a professional soccer club in Japan’s J. League, as part of its restructuring efforts, it has been learned.
Nissan, which currently holds a nearly 75% stake in the club, is sounding out potential buyers, including a major IT firm, according to a source familiar with the matter.
The company posted a consolidated net loss of ¥670.8 billion for its fiscal year ended in March amid sluggish global sales. To restructure, the automaker has announced plant closures and cut costs across a wide range of businesses, including its sports related operations.
The company has asked the Yokohama city government for a one-year naming rights deal for the International Stadium Yokohama (Nissan Stadium) that would only cost it ¥50 million, less than half what it currently pays.
Founded as Nissan’s in-house soccer club in 1972, the Yokohama F. Marinos joined the J. League in 1993, the year the league was launched. The club has won Japan’s top-tier J1 League five times.
Nissan declined to comment on the sale of its Yokohama F. Marinos’ stake.
Yokohama Mayor Takeharu Yamanaka told reporters on Monday: “The club has been beloved by residents for many years. We want the club to continue on.”
