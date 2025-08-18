Japan’s Ritsu Dōan Shines on Eintracht Frankfurt Debut in German Cup

Thomas Frey/dpa via AP

Eintracht Frankfurt’s Ritsu Doan scores a goal during the first round of a German Cup soccer game against FV Engers at Oberwerth stadium, Sunday, Aug. 17, 2025, in Koblenz.

BERLIN (AP) — Japan forward Ritsu Dōan scored twice on his Eintracht Frankfurt debut in a 5-0 win at fifth-tier FV Engers in the first round of the German Cup on Sunday.

The underdogs managed to hold Dino Toppmöller’s team for most of the first half until Jean-Matteo Bahoya and Dōan scored in quick succession before the break. Dōan scored again after it, and Elye Wahi and Paxten Aaronson both scored late to complete the rout.

Dōan joined Frankfurt 10 days ago from Bundesliga rival Freiburg, his arrival compensating for Hugo Ekitiké’s sale to Liverpool.

Frankfurt was without Mario Götze, who is still working his way back from injury, and goalkeeper Kevin Trapp, who is expected to join Paris FC following its promotion to the top division in France.

Frankfurt is expected to sign Michael Zetterer from Werder Bremen as Trapp’s replacement. Zetterer cried as he appeared to bid Bremen fans farewell following the team’s loss at Arminia Bielefeld on Friday.

Frankfurt starts its Bundesliga campaign against Bremen on Aug. 23.

Augsburg’s new start

Augsburg improved in the second half to beat fourth-tier Hallescher FC 2-0 in former Germany assistant coach Sandro Wagner’s first game in charge of the visitors. Augsburg hired Wagner in May.

Borussia Mönchengladbach needed a second-half goal from Nico Elvedi to get past fifth-tier Atlas Delmenhorst 3-2, while Cologne survived a scare before winning 2-1 at third-division Jahn Regensburg in a “supermarket derby” – both teams are sponsored by rival retail chains.

Racist abuse

Schalke needed extra time to get past fourth-tier Lokomotiv Leipzig 1-0 after extra time in a game suspended briefly when Christopher Antwi-Adjei was apparently subjected to racist abuse. The Schalke midfielder was subsequently whistled after making his initial complaint to the linesman.

Second division rivals Kaiserslautern and Karlsruher SC enjoyed big wins over RSV Eintracht and ZFC Meuselwitz, respectively.

Paderborn defeated third-tier Viktoria Cologne 3-1, and Greuther Fürth, another second-division club, won 2-0 at fourth-tier BW Lohne.

There were wins too for Holstein Kiel over fourth-tier Homburg, 2-0, and Elversberg 1-0 over third-division Ulm.