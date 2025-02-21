Mina Tanaka Scores Twice, Japan Beats Australia 4-0 in Shebelieves Cup Opener
13:39 JST, February 21, 2025
HOUSTON (AP) — Mina Tanaka scored a pair of first-half goals and assisted on a second-half goal as Japan opened the SheBelieves Cup with a 4-0 win over Australia on Thursday.
Tanaka scored on a right-footed shot from the right box in the sixth minute before corralling a loose ball in the middle of the box and tapping a right-footed shot through goalkeeper Mackenzie Arnold’s legs and into the net in the 33rd minute.
Maika Hamano scored from just outside the goalkeeper’s box in the 53rd minute off a centering pass from Tanaka to make it 3-0. Moeka Minami scored in the 75th minute on a header from just outside the right box off a pass from Hiraku Kitagawa.
Japan, ranked eighth in the latest FIFA rankings, was playing its first match under new manager Nils Nielsen.
Japan plays Colombia on Sunday in Glendale, Arizona, before facing the U.S. on Feb. 26 in San Diego. Australia faces the U.S. on Sunday in Glendale before finishing play against Colombia on Feb. 26 in San Diego.
