Japan Crush China 7-0 in Soccer World Cup Qualifying

Japan team celebrate after defeating China after a World Cup and AFC Asian Qualifier between Japan and China at Saitama Stadium 2002 in Saitama on Thursday.

SAITAMA (Reuters) — Bahrain stunned Australia 1-0 after a late Harry Souttar own goal while Japan crushed China 7-0 and South Korea were held to a 0-0 draw by Palestine in the opening games of Asia’s third round of qualifying for the 2026 World Cup on Thursday.

Japan, who are in Group C alongside Saudi Arabia and Indonesia, had no such problems against an inept Chinese side that collapsed to an embarrassing loss at Saitama Stadium.

Wataru Endo gave the hosts the lead with a 12th-minute header and Kaoru Mitoma doubled the advantage when he nodded in Ritsu Doan’s cross in the dying moments of the half.

Takumi Minamino scored twice in six minutes soon after the interval to put the result beyond doubt, but Hajime Moriyasu’s side refused to ease off against the already well-beaten Chinese.

Substitute Junya Ito hit the fifth with a shot that was deflected past Wang Dalei by Jiang Guangtai before Daizen Maeda headed home the sixth with three minutes remaining.

Takefusa Kubo put the seal on the win with the last kick of the game, slamming his shot into the roof of the Chinese goal.