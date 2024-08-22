Futoshi Ikeda Leaves as Coach of Japan Women’s Team
17:51 JST, August 22, 2024
TOKYO (Reuters) — Futoshi Ikeda has left his job as coach of the Japanese women’s team after the Japan Football Association declined to offer him a contract extension in the wake of the team’s quarterfinal exit at the Olympics.
The 53-year-old led the Nadeshiko to the last eight at the Women’s World Cup last year and they were unable to improve on that showing in Paris earlier this month, when they were beaten 1-0 in extra time by eventual gold medalists the United States.
“I’d like to express my gratitude to the players and staff who have fought alongside us as Nadeshiko Japan and the supporters who have cheered us on so warmly,” Ikeda said in a JFA news release on Wednesday. “I believe that we have grown and increased what we can do as a team … I wanted to go even higher as Nadeshiko Japan and see what lies ahead together with the players. “I hope that Nadeshiko Japan will continue to deliver courage and inspiration to many people.”
Ikeda led Japan to the Asian under-19 title in 2017 and the under-20 team to a world title in 2018 before stepping up to take charge of the senior team after they made a quarter-final exit at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021.
