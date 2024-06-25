Japan Striker ‘King Kazu’ Miura Plays on at 57
17:45 JST, June 25, 2024
The 57-year-old former international Kazuyoshi Miura said Tuesday his passion for playing burns brighter than ever after returning to Japanese club football.
The striker known as “King Kazu” has signed for Atletico Suzuka Club in Japan’s fourth tier, on loan from Yokohama FC in the second division.
He returns to Japan after two seasons with Portuguese second-division outfit Oliveirense, where he made nine appearances, also on loan from Yokohama.
“I don’t see quitting as a choice that I would consider,” Miura, who did not score for Oliveirense and made only fleeting appearances off the bench, told a press conference.
“My passion for the game is always high. My passion doesn’t wither away.”
Miura made his debut in 1986 with Brazilian side Santos and has also played in Italy, Croatia and Australia.
One of Asia’s best-known footballers in the 1990s, he helped put the game in Japan on the map when the professional J-League was launched in 1993.
He made his Japan debut in 1990 but was famously left out of the squad for their first World Cup finals appearance in 1998, despite scoring 55 goals in 89 games for the national side.
"Sports" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Sani Brown Grabs Spot at Paris Games Ticket
-
Yuka Saso Rewards Japanese Father and Philippine Mother by Winning U.S. Women’s Open; Earns 2nd Championship
-
Yuka Saso Wins Another US Women’s Open. This One was for Japan
-
Ex-SDF Member Sets Round-the-World Sailing Record; Hirotsugu Kimura, Youngest Japanese to Make Nonstop Solo Voyage
-
The Sumo Scene / Takerufuji Celebrates Victory with Parade in Hometown
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Drunk Captain Causes Japan Airline to Cancel Flight from Dallas to Haneda; JAL Issues Drinking Ban for Staff Rest Times
- Magnitude 5.9 Earthquake Rocks Japan’s Ishikawa Pref.; No Tsunami Expected
- Former Trump Aides Differ on U.S. Intl Engagement; But Elbridge Colby, Matt Pottinger Both Share Concern Over Taiwan
- North Korean Tankers spotted at Russia’s Vostochny Port; Brazen Oil Product Smuggling Becomes the Norm
- Mexican Designer Recycles Election Ads into Tote Bags