Japanese National Soccer Teams Unveil New Uniforms; Players Walk Runway At Paris Fashion Week Ahead Of Olympics
13:54 JST, June 22, 2024
PARIS — New uniforms for Japan’s national soccer teams were unveiled on Friday at Paris Fashion Week.
Both men’s and women’s teams will play in the upcoming Paris Olympics. Team members walked the runway in their uniforms like models.
The uniforms were designed by Y-3, a brand created by Yohji Yamamoto and Adidas.
The theme of the design is “fire.” The base color of the uniform for playing at home is dark blue and it depicts small flames gathering to form a large pillar of fire, expressing the strength of the team. The away uniform has a red flame on a white base.
The two players who walked on the runway were Joel Chima Fujita, a member of the men’s under-23 national team and Fuka Nagano, a member of the women’s national team, known as Nadeshiko Japan.
Fujita said, “Wearing the new uniforms, I really felt like the Olympics are about to begin.”
"Sports" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
New Komusubi Onosato Wins Championship in Summer Grand Sumo Tournament; Fastest in Recorded Grand Sumo History
-
Onosato Becomes Fastest to 1st Title With Win
-
Toyota to End Hefty Olympic Sponsorship; Shifts Focus to Individual Athlete Support
-
Kei Nishikori Gets through Tough Opener at French Open with 5-set Victory over Canadian Qualifier; Marks 1st Appearance at Roland Garros in 3 Years
-
Sani Brown Grabs Spot at Paris Games Ticket
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Drunk Captain Causes Japan Airline to Cancel Flight from Dallas to Haneda; JAL Issues Drinking Ban for Staff Rest Times
- Typhoon Ewiniar Forms Near Philippines; High Alert for Heavy Rainfall Likely Across Japan
- Magnitude 5.9 Earthquake Rocks Japan’s Ishikawa Pref.; No Tsunami Expected
- Former Trump Aides Differ on U.S. Intl Engagement; But Elbridge Colby, Matt Pottinger Both Share Concern Over Taiwan
- Typhoon Ewiniar Expected to Approach Japan’s Daito Islands on Wednesday; Heavy Rain Warning Feared