Japanese National Soccer Teams Unveil New Uniforms; Players Walk Runway At Paris Fashion Week Ahead Of Olympics

Takuya Matsumoto / The Yomiuri Shimbun

Fuka Nagano, second from right, and Joel Chima Fujita, third from right, wear their new national soccer team uniforms at Paris Fashion Week, in Paris, on Friday.

PARIS — New uniforms for Japan’s national soccer teams were unveiled on Friday at Paris Fashion Week.

Both men’s and women’s teams will play in the upcoming Paris Olympics. Team members walked the runway in their uniforms like models.

The uniforms were designed by Y-3, a brand created by Yohji Yamamoto and Adidas.

The theme of the design is “fire.” The base color of the uniform for playing at home is dark blue and it depicts small flames gathering to form a large pillar of fire, expressing the strength of the team. The away uniform has a red flame on a white base.

The two players who walked on the runway were Joel Chima Fujita, a member of the men’s under-23 national team and Fuka Nagano, a member of the women’s national team, known as Nadeshiko Japan.

Fujita said, “Wearing the new uniforms, I really felt like the Olympics are about to begin.”