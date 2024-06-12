Japan Beats United States 2-0 in Men’s Olympic Soccer Warmup Match
13:11 JST, June 12, 2024
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — Shota Fujio converted a penalty kick in the sixth minute, Mao Hosoya added a goal in the 69th and Japan beat the United States 2-0 in an under-23 game on Tuesday night, the Americans’ last warmup ahead of the Olympics.
Japan was awarded the penalty kick when Koki Saito flicked the ball off the right arm of defender Bryan Reynolds at the edge of the penalty area. Fujio sent the penalty kick to Patrick Schulte’s right as the goalkeeper jumped to the left.
Japan scored its second goal after intercepting John Tolkin’s throw-in. Shunsuke Mito dribbled toward the goal and his pass deflected off defender Jonathan Tomkinson and Schulte, and Hosoya tapped in the rebound from 4 yards.
Japan midfielder Rihito Yamamoto was stretchered off in the 24th minute after getting hit flush in the face with a shot.
Schulte started in goal, with Reynolds at right back, Walker Zimmerman and Tomkinson in central defense and Caleb Wiley at left back. Tanner Tessmann, Paxten Aaronson, Duncan McGuire, Johan Gomez and Griffin Yow were in midfield and Taylor Booth headed the attack.
Midfielder Gianluca Busio didn’t play after hurting an ankle while playing for Venezia in its playoff against Cremonese on June 2, when it earned promotion to Serie A.
The U.S. qualified for its first men’s Olympic soccer tournament since 2008 and will open against host France on July 24, then meet New Zealand and Guinea. Japan plays Paraguay, Mali and Israel.
Men’s Olympic soccer is limited to players under 23, with each team’s 18-man roster allowed three players over the age limit. The 31-year-old Zimmerman captained the U.S. and was the only overage American player to dress.
Rosters of two goalkeepers and 16 outfield players must be submitted by July 3, and each team will designate up to four standbys, including one goalkeeper.
"Sports" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Pederson Hits 3-run Blast against His Old Team as the Diamondbacks Beat the Dodgers 7-3
-
Kenta Maeda Throws 5 Scoreless Innings and Tigers Beat Blue Jays 6-2
-
New Komusubi Onosato Wins Championship in Summer Grand Sumo Tournament; Fastest in Recorded Grand Sumo History
-
Onosato Becomes Fastest to 1st Title With Win
-
‘Para-performers’ Make Dazzling Debut in Japan; Team PTW Hopes to Expand Possibilities of People with Disabilities
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Japan’s Economy Shrinks 2% in Jan.-March
- Wings of 2 JAL Planes Collide at Tokyo’s Haneda Airport; No Injuries Reported But Flight from Haneda to New Chitose Cancelled
- Typhoon Ewiniar Forms Near Philippines; High Alert for Heavy Rainfall Likely Across Japan
- Tokyo District Court Rules AI Cannot Be Issued Patents; Law Recognizes Only ‘Natural Persons’ as Inventors
- Magnitude 5.9 Earthquake Rocks Japan’s Ishikawa Pref.; No Tsunami Expected