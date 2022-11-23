- SOCCER
Japan stun Germany with late strikes at World Cup
23:20 JST, November 23, 2022
DOHA (Reuters) — Goals from substitutes Ritsu Doan and Takuma Asano in the last 15 minutes gave Japan a stunning 2-1 upset over four-times champions Germany in their World Cup Group E opener on Wednesday.
The Germans had dominated the contest at the Khalifa International Stadium and taken the lead with a 33rd minute penalty from Ilkay Guendogan after Japan goalkeeper Shuichi Gonda had fouled wing back David Raum.
The second goal never came, however, and Japan’s raids into the German half became more and more frequent, culminating in Doan’s equalizer and a brilliant finish from Asano eight minutes later.
The defeat was the third in a row in the opening match of a major championship for Germany after a loss to Mexico at the 2018 World Cup, when they bowed out in the first round as champions, and to France at Euro 2020.
"SPORTS" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Global superstar Shohei Ohtani to appear in university English textbook
-
Japan announces squad for Qatar World Cup
-
Tokyo prosecutors believe Takeda cannot be pursued in Games corruption case
-
Maya Yoshida preparing for major upset at 2022 World Cup
-
Qatar opens World Cup with lavish half-hour ceremony : Jung Kook performs at the opening ceremony
JN ACCESS RANKING
- South Korea expedites efforts to establish Iron Dome-style air defense system
- Magnitude 6.1 earthquake rocks Japan’s Kanto region
- Kishida stresses importance of rule of law at ASEAN+3
- Govt designates missile attack evacuation sites, but few know where they are
- Tokyo police crack down on cycling violations