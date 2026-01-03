Hot word :

#Hakone Ekiden

Hakone Ekiden 2026: Aoyama Gakuin Defends Tokyo-Hakone Ekiden Title

The Yomiuri Shimbun
Sota Orita of Aoyama Gakuin University crosses the finish line to win the Hakone Ekiden race in Chiyoda Ward, Tokyo, on Saturday.

The Japan News

13:19 JST, January 3, 2026 (updated at 14:30 JST, Jan. 3)

Aoyama Gakuin University achieved its third consecutive victory at the 102nd Tokyo-Hakone Intercollegiate Ekiden on Saturday.

Aoyama Gakuin finished the race in 10 hours 37 minutes 34 seconds. Kokugakuin University came in second place, and Juntendo University came in third.

Hakone Ekiden 2026: Aoyama Gakuin Leads Tokyo-Hakone Ekiden After Record-Breaking End to 1st Day
