Hakone Ekiden 2026: Aoyama Gakuin Defends Tokyo-Hakone Ekiden Title
13:19 JST, January 3, 2026 (updated at 14:30 JST, Jan. 3)
Aoyama Gakuin University achieved its third consecutive victory at the 102nd Tokyo-Hakone Intercollegiate Ekiden on Saturday.
Aoyama Gakuin finished the race in 10 hours 37 minutes 34 seconds. Kokugakuin University came in second place, and Juntendo University came in third.
