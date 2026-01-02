Aoyama Gakuin Finishes 1st on Day 1 of Tokyo-Hakone Ekiden
The Japan News
13:20 JST, January 2, 2026
Aoyama Gakuin University’s Asahi Kuroda crosses the finish line in first place on Friday, on the first day of the two-day Tokyo-Hakone Intercollegiate Ekiden.
Related Tags
Other Sports Latest Articles
Latest Articles
Popular Articles
Popular articles in the past 24 hours
-
Train Collides with Car at Crossing on JR Utsunomiya Line, Partia...
-
New Year Drone Show at Funabashi Racecourse in Chiba Pref.; ‘Hors...
-
New Year’s Greetings Ceremony Held at Imperial Palace; Prince His...
-
Earthquake-Affected Areas in Japan’s Noto Region See Continued Ou...
-
Female Nail Technician Found Dead in Mito with Apparent Stab Woun...
-
Zohran Mamdani Sworn in as New York City Mayor at Historic Subway...
-
North Korea Leader Kim Jong Un's Daughter Makes Public Visit to S...
-
Dozens Killed, 100 Injured in Fire at Swiss Ski Resort Bar
Popular articles in the past week
-
Tokyo Zoo Wolf Believed to Have Used Vegetation Growing on Wall t...
-
‘Fiercest, Most Damaging Invasive Weed’ Spreading in Rivers, Lake...
-
Chinese Foreign Ministry Criticizes Japan’s Largest Ever Defense ...
-
China Appears to Warn Japan, U.S. with Drills Around Taiwan
-
Shoppers Flock to Tokyo’s Ameyoko Shopping Street to Buy Somethin...
-
Return of Ueno Zoo's Twin Pandas Will Make Japan Panda-Less for F...
-
Tokyo’s Jazz Kissa Cafes Documented by Belfast-Born Photographer ...
-
Institute: 2026 Condo Supply in Tokyo Metropolitan Area Forecast ...
Popular articles in the past month
-
Tokyo Economic Security Forum to Hold Inaugural Meeting Amid Tens...
-
As Chinese Tourists Shun Japan, Hotels and Stores Suffer
-
Keidanren Chairman Yoshinobu Tsutsui Visits Kashiwazaki-Kariwa Nu...
-
Imports of Rare Earths from China Facing Delays, May Be Caused by...
-
Economic Security Panels Debate Supply Chains, Rare Earths; Parti...
-
Tokyo Ranks 2nd in Global Power City Index, Highest-Ever Position...
-
University of Tokyo Professor Discusses Japanese Economic Securit...
-
Japan Pulls out of Vietnam Nuclear Project, Complicating Hanoi's ...
"Sports" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Speed Skater Yukino Yoshida Clinches Ticket to Milan
-
Kenta Maeda Joins Rakuten Eagles; Returns from American MLB to Japanese Pro Baseball for First Time Since 2015
-
‘King Kazu’ Joins J3’s Fukushima United FC on Loan; 58-Year-Old Kazuyoshi Miura Returns to J.League for 1st time in 5 Years in 2026
-
Japan High School Boys Set New Record in Relay Race; Winning Girls Secure School’s Second-Straight Title
-
Figure Skater Kaori Sakamoto Set to Compete at Olympics in Milan, After Winning All-Japan Singles Event
JN ACCESS RANKING
-
Tokyo Economic Security Forum to Hold Inaugural Meeting Amid Tense Global Environment
-
As Chinese Tourists Shun Japan, Hotels and Stores Suffer
-
Imports of Rare Earths from China Facing Delays, May Be Caused by Deterioration of Japan-China Relations
-
Economic Security Panels Debate Supply Chains, Rare Earths; Participants Emphasize Importance of Cooperation Among Allies
-
Tokyo Ranks 2nd in Global Power City Index, Highest-Ever Position; Surpasses New York for the 1st Time