#Hakone Ekiden

Aoyama Gakuin Finishes 1st on Day 1 of Tokyo-Hakone Ekiden

The Yomiuri Shimbun
Asahi Kuroda of Aoyama Gakuin University

The Japan News

13:20 JST, January 2, 2026

Aoyama Gakuin University’s Asahi Kuroda crosses the finish line in first place on Friday, on the first day of the two-day Tokyo-Hakone Intercollegiate Ekiden.

#Hakone Ekiden

