Japanese Women’s Curling Team Secures Ticket to Olympic Games in Italy with Win Over Norway

The Yomiuri Shimbun
Members of Japan’s women’s curling team celebrate winning a playoff in Kelowna, Canada, on Wednesday.

By Mami Hamaguchi / Yomiuri Shimbun Sportswriter

14:29 JST, December 11, 2025

KELOWNA, Canada — Japan’s women’s curling team, Fortius, on Wednesday secured a spot to compete at the Milan Cortina Winter Olympics, beating Norway 6-5 in the first match of the playoffs.

It will be Japan’s eighth consecutive Olympic appearance in this event, a streak that began with the 1998 Nagano Games.

