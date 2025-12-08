Ikuma Horishima Prevails in Moguls Season-Opener
16:47 JST, December 8, 2025
RUKA, Finland — World moguls champion Ikuma Horishima, showing little effect of a knee injury that delayed his preseason preparation, won the opening World Cup freestyle meet of the Olympic season on Sunday in Ruka, Finland.
Horishima scored 83.48 points to finish ahead of Sweden’s Walter Wallberg, who placed second with 82.47. Nick Page of the United States was third at 79.62.
In his second run of the final, Horishima nailed a cork 1440 that includes four rotations on his second air to make the difference, as his time and turn points were slightly below Wallberg’s.
Canadian star Mikael Kingsbury withdrew before the final round, leaving his career World Cup victory total at 99.
The competition was the first of back-to-back mogul events in Ruka, with the second scheduled for Monday.
