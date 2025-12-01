Maruyama’s Ski Jump Streak Snapped
13:56 JST, December 1, 2025
Nozomi Maruyama’s winning streak to start the World Cup season came to an end on Sunday, when Slovenian world champion Nika Prevc edged the rising Japanese star on the large hill in Falun, Sweden, the FIS website reported.
Prevc, who finished second to Maruyama in the normal hill competition on Friday, scored 252.3 points on jumps of 125 and 132 meters — the latter a hill record — to notch the 23rd individual World Cup win of her career.
Maruyama finished second with 244.4 points on jumps of 122.5 and 129 meters, while Norway’s Eirin Maria Kvandal placed third with 234.4 points for her first podium finish of the season, 5.9 points ahead of Japan’s Sara Takanashi.
“I feel really happy about my jumps today,” the 20-year-old Prevc told the FIS website. “Those were the best of the season yet.”
