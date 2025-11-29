Maruyama Wins in Falun for 3rd Straight Cup Victory

Reuters

Nozomi Maruyama celebrates after winning the women’s individual normal hill in Falun, Sweden, on Friday.

Japan’s Nozomi Maruyama continued her sizzling start to the Olympic season in ski jumping, leaping to her third victory in three World Cup meets on the normal hill in Falun, Sweden, on Friday.

Maruyama accumulated 229.6 points on jumps of 94.0 and 91.0 meters to win the event that had been scheduled for the large hill, but was switched to the normal hill due to stormy conditions, according the FIS website.

World champion Nika Prevc of Slovenia finished second with 211.1 points, followed by Austria’s Lisa Eder in third at 209.3.

The bad weather forced the qualification round to be canceled, meaning all 65 competitors took a first-round jump in the main event. That meant additional waiting for Maruyama.

“It’s the best start of the season and I am surprised by the wins, but my form is getting better and better,” Maruyama was quoted as saying. “This was the most difficult of the three because of the wind and the delays.”

Maruyama had never won a World Cup event before sweeping the first three of the current season, establishing her as one of the favorites for the Milan-Cortina Winter Olympics in February.

Japan’s Sara Takanashi, the all-time record-holder for World Cup wins, finished ninth with 187.3 points, with compatriot Yuki Ito 11th with 180.6.

The large hill event was rescheduled for Sunday.