Tokyo Deaflympics Power Shift to More Inclusive Society, as Japan’s Capital Eyes Further Transformation

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Flag bearer Takumi Matsumoto, center, takes center stage during the closing ceremony of the Tokyo 2025 Deaflympics at the Tokyo Metropolitan Gymnasium on Wednesday.

During the 12 days of the Tokyo 2025 Deaflympics, which closed on Wednesday, about 280,000 spectators cheered on deaf athletes in sign language. Hosting the Games for the first time, Japan claimed 51 medals, a record for the country, as both deaf and non-deaf spectators united to create an electric atmosphere. As part of the Games’ legacy, the Tokyo metropolitan government aims to make quick progress toward an inclusive society.

At the closing ceremony at the Tokyo Metropolitan Gymnasium in the city’s Shibuya Ward, deaf performers “sign mimed,” using both sign language and pantomime, under the theme of “deaf athlete pride.” Kyogen traditional Japanese comic theater and kabuki performances that included sign language were also staged. And Princess Kako, the second daughter of Crown Prince Akishino, was in attendance.

With nearly all events free to watch, venues were packed with large crowds throughout the competition, which ran from Nov. 14 to Tuesday. Admission was restricted at some venues, and the number of visitors significantly exceeded the target of 100,000.

“I was curious about how deaf athletes play. It was amazing to see them communicate without using sign language,” said a 9-year-old from Tachikawa, Tokyo, who watched volleyball.

Digital support equipment was installed at each venue to help deaf spectators enjoy the competitions.

At Keio Arena Tokyo in Chofu, Tokyo, where badminton matches were held, monitors in the stands displayed the sound of players hitting the shuttlecock as text. This system uses artificial intelligence to analyze footage from cameras and sound picked up by microphones. “It’s groundbreaking that people with hearing loss can experience sounds,” said a 36-year-old woman from Itabashi Ward, who attended the event on Nov. 16 with her 7-year-old daughter who has difficulty hearing.

About 3,500 volunteers helped realize the event. A third-year student at Tsukuba University of Technology, who is from Tsukuba, Ibaraki Prefecture, and was born with a hearing impairment, was one of them. From Nov. 15 to 17, she guided foreign visitors using sign language at Deaflympics Square in Shibuya Ward, Tokyo, the event’s operational hub. She studies French at university and helped a French woman struggling to buy doughnuts at a food truck pay for the food. She also used written communication when sign language alone would not suffice.

“I learned that what’s most important when you interact with people from overseas is your desire to communicate,” she said. “I hope this event sparks wider adoption of various communication methods, including sign language.”

The Tokyo metropolitan government is looking to promote the use of digital support devices and, even with the Games over, to realize a society where everyone can communicate regardless of disability or nationality. It plans to collaborate with companies and sports organizations to promote deaf sports through events and other initiatives.

“The dynamic performances of the deaf athletes gave courage and hope to the world. We were able to show the world what an inclusive society really looks like,” said Tokyo Gov. Yuriko Koike, who attended the closing ceremony.