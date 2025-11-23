Lando Norris, Oscar Piastri Could Face DQ After Las Vegas Grand Prix; Verstappen Would Move Within Striking Distance of Leader Norris

Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

McLaren driver Lando Norris before the Las Vegas Grand Prix at Las Vegas Strip Circuit.

LAS VEGAS — A stunning and potentially championship-altering development unraveled in the hours immediately following the Las Vegas Grand Prix early Sunday morning, as FIA stewards summoned McLaren drivers and championship frontrunners Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri for a rear plank that was less than the required thickness.

The violation has exclusively resulted in disqualifications when brought to question in post-race investigations, most recently resulting in Nico Hulkenberg’s disqualification at this past April’s Bahrain Grand Prix.

If Norris and Piastri are both disqualified, Red Bull’s Max Verstappen would move within immediate striking distance of leader Norris, sitting just 24 points behind the points leader with two weekends remaining on the Formula 1 schedule.

If Saturday’s results hold, Norris will enter next weekend’s Qatar Grand Prix with a 30-point lead over Piastri, a 36-point lead over Verstappen and would be in position to clinch his first World Drivers’ Championship with an even remotely positive result. If the McLarens are disqualified, a piping hot Verstappen will be right on their tail in pursuit of his fifth consecutive title.