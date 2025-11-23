Lando Norris, Oscar Piastri Could Face DQ After Las Vegas Grand Prix; Verstappen Would Move Within Striking Distance of Leader Norris
18:28 JST, November 23, 2025
LAS VEGAS — A stunning and potentially championship-altering development unraveled in the hours immediately following the Las Vegas Grand Prix early Sunday morning, as FIA stewards summoned McLaren drivers and championship frontrunners Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri for a rear plank that was less than the required thickness.
The violation has exclusively resulted in disqualifications when brought to question in post-race investigations, most recently resulting in Nico Hulkenberg’s disqualification at this past April’s Bahrain Grand Prix.
If Norris and Piastri are both disqualified, Red Bull’s Max Verstappen would move within immediate striking distance of leader Norris, sitting just 24 points behind the points leader with two weekends remaining on the Formula 1 schedule.
If Saturday’s results hold, Norris will enter next weekend’s Qatar Grand Prix with a 30-point lead over Piastri, a 36-point lead over Verstappen and would be in position to clinch his first World Drivers’ Championship with an even remotely positive result. If the McLarens are disqualified, a piping hot Verstappen will be right on their tail in pursuit of his fifth consecutive title.
"Sports" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Sanfrecce Hiroshima Claims 2nd J.League Cup in Dominant 1st-half Performance Over Kashiwa Reysol
-
Shohei Ohtani, Yoshinobu Yamamoto, Roki Sasaki Help Power L.A. Dodgers to World Series Win, Team Clinches Back-to-Back Titles
-
Tokyo 2025 Deaflympics Kick Off, Record Number of Athletes Set to Participate
-
Hawks Secure First Japan Series Title in 5 Years
-
Tokyo Deaflympic Organizers Utilizing Lessons from Tokyo Olympics, Paralympics; Opening Ceremony on Nov. 15
JN ACCESS RANKING
-
Nikkei Index Tops 50,000 in Historic 1st, Propelled by AI, Semiconductor Stocks
-
Plan for major Japanese Investment in U.S. Released ; Will Span Sectors Including Energy and AI
-
Japan to Charge Foreigners More for Residence Permits, Looking to Align with Western Countries
-
BOJ Continues to Hold Rates Steady in Light of U.S. Tariffs
-
JR East Suica’s Penguin to Retire at End of FY2026; Baton to be Passed to New Character