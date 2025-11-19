Japan Takes First Tokyo Deaflympics Gold in Men’s 400M
The Yomiuri Shimbun
17:18 JST, November 19, 2025
Maki Yamada brought Japan its first gold medal in the Tokyo Deaflympics on Wednesday, winning the men’s 400 meters in 47.61 seconds for a new deaf Japan record.
“It feels amazing,” Yamada said. “I’ve worked so hard to win this gold medal, and my efforts have paid off.”
