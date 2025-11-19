Japan Takes First Tokyo Deaflympics Gold in Men’s 400M

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Maki Yamada brought Japan its first gold medal in the Tokyo Deaflympics on Wednesday, winning the men’s 400 meters in 47.61 seconds for a new deaf Japan record.

“It feels amazing,” Yamada said. “I’ve worked so hard to win this gold medal, and my efforts have paid off.”