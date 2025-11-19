Hot word :

Japan Takes First Tokyo Deaflympics Gold in Men’s 400M

The Yomiuri Shimbun
Maki Yamada wins the gold medal in the men’s 400 meters at the Tokyo Deaflympics on Wednesday.

The Yomiuri Shimbun

17:18 JST, November 19, 2025

Maki Yamada brought Japan its first gold medal in the Tokyo Deaflympics on Wednesday, winning the men’s 400 meters in 47.61 seconds for a new deaf Japan record.

“It feels amazing,” Yamada said. “I’ve worked so hard to win this gold medal, and my efforts have paid off.”

