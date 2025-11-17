Japan Women Skate to Team Pursuit Gold; Takagi, Sato, Newcomer Noake Secure Country’s 1st Win in 2 Yrs
16:34 JST, November 17, 2025
SALT LAKE CITY — Two-time Olympic medalists Miho Takagi and Ayano Sato combined with newcomer Hana Noake to win the women’s team pursuit in the opening speed skating World Cup meet of the season on Sunday in Salt Lake City.
Paired with the powerful Netherlands — which won all three World Cup races last season — the trio clocked the fastest starting 200 meters of the meet and finished in 2 minutes 52.13 seconds for Japan’s first victory in two years.
Canada was second in 2:52.40 and the host United States third in 2:54.01. The Netherlands finished fifth.
The Japanese trio will be aiming to regain the Olympic gold that Takagi and Sato won at the 2018 Pyeongchang Olympics with Takagi’s sister Nana, after having to settle for the silver at the 2022 Beijing Games.
“It was the most nervous I have ever been in my life,” Noake said on being the new member. “I had no idea [how many laps we had done]. I only kept watching Miho.”
"Sports" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Sanfrecce Hiroshima Claims 2nd J.League Cup in Dominant 1st-half Performance Over Kashiwa Reysol
-
Trump Says Ohtani Is Among Best Pitchers and Hitters; Recalls Watching National League Championship Game
-
Shohei Ohtani, Yoshinobu Yamamoto, Roki Sasaki Help Power L.A. Dodgers to World Series Win, Team Clinches Back-to-Back Titles
-
Hawks Secure First Japan Series Title in 5 Years
-
SoftBank Hawks Advance to Japan Series Starting on Oct. 25
JN ACCESS RANKING
-
Japan Logs Trade Deficit of 1,223 B. Yen in Fiscal 1st Half
-
Financial Services Agency Mulls Allowing Banks to Hold Cryptocurrencies; Will Also Discuss Establishing Risk Management Frameworks
-
Tokyo’s Off Limit Areas Becoming Popular for Tours
-
JR East Suica’s Penguin to Retire at End of FY2026; Baton to be Passed to New Character
-
Authorize Foreign-Grown Shine Muscat Grapes? Agriculture Ministry Says Yes; Yamanashi Prefecture Says No