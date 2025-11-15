Hot word :

Blue Impulse Jets Soar Over Fukushima J-Village to Mark Opening of Tokyo 2025 Deaflympics


The Yomiuri Shimbun

14:29 JST, November 15, 2025

Blue Impulse jets fly over J-Village in Fukushima Prefecture on Saturday.

To mark the opening of the Tokyo 2025 Deaflympics, sponsored by The Yomiuri Shimbun and others, the Air Self-Defense Force’s Blue Impulse aerobatic team flew over J-Village in Fukushima Prefecture, where the event’s soccer venue is located, on Saturday.

The team’s six jets soared past in tight formation, circling as they trailed white smoke across the clear blue sky. Each aerial display drew loud cheers from the spectators on the ground.

