Deaflympics ‘Cheer Signs’ Video Projected onto Tokyo Government Building; Film Features Signs Developed with Participation of Deaflympic Athlete Maki Yamada
13:12 JST, November 6, 2025
A 15-second video showcasing “Cheer Signs” — a newly developed method of using gestures to cheer for deaf athletes — is now being shown via projection mapping on the wall of the Tokyo Metropolitan Government Building in Shinjuku Ward, in advance of the Nov. 15 opening of the Tokyo 2025 Deaflympics.
The video depicts spectators showing support for Deaflympic athlete Maki Yamada by fluttering their hands near their ears before thrusting them forward, making the “Go!” sign.
Yamada, who is set to appear in the men’s 400-meter athletics competition at the Tokyo Deaflympics, was involved in the development of the Cheer Signs.
The video will be shown 18 times a day until Nov. 26, the final day of the Games.
“We hope [the display] will encourage tourists, both domestic and international, to watch the games,” said a Tokyo Metropolitan Government official.
"Sports" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Hokkaido Nippon-Ham Fighters Stay Alive in PL Series
-
Fighters Beat Hawks to Take Pacific League Climax Series Final Stage to Final Game
-
Trump Says Ohtani Is Among Best Pitchers and Hitters; Recalls Watching National League Championship Game
-
Hawks Secure First Japan Series Title in 5 Years
-
SoftBank Hawks Advance to Japan Series Starting on Oct. 25
JN ACCESS RANKING
-
Bank of Japan Chief Signals Need for More Data in Deciding October Move
-
Foreign Visitors to Japan Hit 30 Million at Record Pace, with Spending Also Climbing
-
Japan Markets Brace for More Political Uncertainty Following News of Komeito Ending Coalition with LDP
-
Japan Mobility Show to Feature Diverse Lineup from Classic Cars to Future of Mobility
-
Casio Launches ‘Sauna Watch’ That Can Withstand Temperatures of up to 100 C