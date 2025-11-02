Hot word :

Forever Young Beats Defending Champion Sierra Leone to Win $7m Breeders’ Cup Classic

AP Photo/Gregory Bull
Ryusei Sakai (5) rides Forever Young to victory in the Breeders’ Cup Classic horse race on Saturday, Nov. 1, 2025, in Del Mar, Calif.

The Associated Press

11:45 JST, November 2, 2025

DEL MAR, Calif. (AP) — Forever Young beat defending champion Sierra Leone by a half-length to win the $7 million Breeders’ Cup Classic on Saturday at Del Mar, giving Japan a victory in North America’s richest race.

Ridden by Ryusei Sakai, Forever Young ran 1 1/4 miles in 2:00.19 and paid $9 to win at 7-2 odds. The colt was third in last year’s Classic behind Sierra Leone and Fierceness.

The race lost Kentucky Derby and Belmont winner Sovereignty when the colt was scratched after spiking a fever earlier in the week.

Trainer Yoshito Yahagi earned his third career Cup victory, while Sakai claimed his first.

“Forever Young is an amazing horse,” Yahagi said through a translator.

Fierceness was third and Preakness winner Journalism was fourth. Mindframe finished fifth, followed by Baeza, Nevada Beach, Antiquarian and Contrary Thinking.

Forever Young increased his career earnings to $19,358,590, with 10 wins in 13 starts.

