Forever Young Beats Defending Champion Sierra Leone to Win $7m Breeders’ Cup Classic
11:45 JST, November 2, 2025
DEL MAR, Calif. (AP) — Forever Young beat defending champion Sierra Leone by a half-length to win the $7 million Breeders’ Cup Classic on Saturday at Del Mar, giving Japan a victory in North America’s richest race.
Ridden by Ryusei Sakai, Forever Young ran 1 1/4 miles in 2:00.19 and paid $9 to win at 7-2 odds. The colt was third in last year’s Classic behind Sierra Leone and Fierceness.
The race lost Kentucky Derby and Belmont winner Sovereignty when the colt was scratched after spiking a fever earlier in the week.
Trainer Yoshito Yahagi earned his third career Cup victory, while Sakai claimed his first.
“Forever Young is an amazing horse,” Yahagi said through a translator.
Fierceness was third and Preakness winner Journalism was fourth. Mindframe finished fifth, followed by Baeza, Nevada Beach, Antiquarian and Contrary Thinking.
Forever Young increased his career earnings to $19,358,590, with 10 wins in 13 starts.
"Sports" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Hokkaido Nippon-Ham Fighters Stay Alive in PL Series
-
Trump Says Ohtani Is Among Best Pitchers and Hitters; Recalls Watching National League Championship Game
-
Fighters Beat Hawks to Take Pacific League Climax Series Final Stage to Final Game
-
Hawks’ Hurlers Tie for PL Titles on Final Day of Regular Season
-
SoftBank Hawks Advance to Japan Series Starting on Oct. 25
JN ACCESS RANKING
-
Japan Markets Brace for More Political Uncertainty Following News of Komeito Ending Coalition with LDP
-
Foreign Visitors to Japan Hit 30 Million at Record Pace, with Spending Also Climbing
-
Casio Launches ‘Sauna Watch’ That Can Withstand Temperatures of up to 100 C
-
Typhoon Halong: Likely to Approach from Nansei Islands to Eastern Japan
-
Honda Announces 4 Motorcycle Models Including ‘Super Cub’ Compliant with New Moped License Regulation