Sugihara Wins Gold in Women’s Floor Exercise at Worlds, Secures Bronze in Balance Beam

Tosei Kisanuki/The Yomiuri Shimbun

Aiko Sugihara performs in the floor event on Saturday in Jakarta.

JAKARTA — Japanese gymnast Aiko Sugihara won gold in the women’s floor exercise at the World Artistic Gymnastics Championships in Jakarta on Saturday.

It is the first time a Japanese athlete has won the event since Mai Murakami at the 2021 competition.

The 26-year-old Sugihara also won bronze in the balance beam event on the same day.