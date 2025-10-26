Hot word :

Sugihara Wins Gold in Women’s Floor Exercise at Worlds, Secures Bronze in Balance Beam

Tosei Kisanuki/The Yomiuri Shimbun
Aiko Sugihara performs in the floor event on Saturday in Jakarta.

By Keita Kudo / Yomiuri Shimbun Sportswriter

11:27 JST, October 26, 2025

JAKARTA — Japanese gymnast Aiko Sugihara won gold in the women’s floor exercise at the World Artistic Gymnastics Championships in Jakarta on Saturday.

It is the first time a Japanese athlete has won the event since Mai Murakami at the 2021 competition.

The 26-year-old Sugihara also won bronze in the balance beam event on the same day.

