International Cricket Event to be Held in Tochigi Pref. on Oct. 25-26
16:06 JST, October 23, 2025
The Japan Cricket Association will host the Embassy Cup, an exchange event where participants can experience the cultures of various countries through cricket, at the International Cricket Ground in Sano, Tochigi Prefecture, on Oct. 25-26.
According to the association, this year marks the eighth edition of the cup. In the cricket tournament, there will be eight teams and participants from nine countries, including Japan. Japan will field a team including national players, while overseas teams will consist of embassy staff and foreign nationals living in Japan.
Visitors will also have the opportunity to enjoy international cuisine, including British fish and chips and Indian curry.
