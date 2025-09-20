Trio of Titles for U.S. on Golden Night in Tokyo
11:00 JST, September 20, 2025
TOKYO (AFP-Jiji) — There must be something special about the Japanese air for American sprinters as Noah Lyles and Melissa Jefferson-Wooden swept the 200 meters world titles on Friday in Tokyo, emulating Tyson Gay and Allyson Felix in Osaka 18 years ago.
Rai Benjamin’s win in the men’s 400m hurdles — adding the world title to the Olympic gold he won last year — made it a special night for track and field powerhouse United States.
It threatened for a short time to be spoiled as Benjamin was disqualified before being reinstated after an appeal.
Donning a crown handed to him and having selfies taken with the crowd, it took several minutes before an official informed him he had initially lost his gold.
Fortunately all those celebratory photos that spectators had taken with him can now be put on the mantelpiece, as Benjamin was reinstated.
“We were sitting down near the elimination chairs, ironically, and [Alison] dos Santos [who won silver] said the referees are reviewing the race, and that it was about me being disqualified.
“It was all fine in the end,” he said.
“I know my mum is at home watching, this medal is for her,” the 28-year-old added.
Lyles had to battle to get his head in front, but the showman with the dyed-blond locks managed it handsomely and secured a fourth successive 200m crown to emulate Usain Bolt.
For the 28-year-old, who raised his arms to the heavens and then let out a mighty roar when his name was announced before the start, his feelings were the polar opposite to how he felt after winning Olympic bronze in Tokyo in 2021.
“At that time I was depressed, but this time I am energized,” said Lyles, who went over and hugged his mum Keisha Caine Bishop.
“My face is blasted all over Tokyo. This is amazing and such a joyous moment I am going to keep with me forever.”
In contrast 100m champion Jefferson-Wooden coasted to victory, becoming the first double champion since another Jamaican sprint icon Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce in Moscow in 2013.
“I am now looking forward to the Los Angeles 2028 Olympics,” the 24-year-old said. “I definitely put a target on my back.”
"Sports" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Hanshin Tigers Win Central League Championship for First Time in Two Years
-
V of BTS Takes Photo with Shohei Ohtani before Ceremonial First Pitch at Dodger Stadium
-
Yomiuri Issues Statement on Netflix Getting WBC ’26 Broadcasting, Distribution Rights in Japan
-
Japanese Baseball Grapples with Shrinking Player Base
-
Shohei Ohtani Gets First Victory with Dodgers, Striking out Season-High 9 against Reds
JN ACCESS RANKING
-
Japan’s Seafood Exports Still Hurting in Wake of Fukushima Incident, but Hopes Rising for Chinese Market
-
China’s Youth Unemployment Remains High at Over 17% in July Amid Serious Job Market Recession
-
Japan in Prime Spot for Total Lunar Eclipse Early Monday Morning, 1st Visible from Country in Almost 3 Years
-
Japan, India Aim for More Than 500,000 People-to People Exchanges over Next 5 Years
-
S. Korea’s Lee Eager to Enhance Ties with Japan More