World Athletics Championships 2025: Hayato Katsuki Claims Bronze in Men’s 35 Kilometres Race Walk
10:33 JST, September 13, 2025
Katsuki Hayato finished third in Men’s 35 Kilometres Race Walk at the World Athletics Championships Tokyo 25 on Saturday, claiming bronze in 2:29:16.
Evan Dunfee of Canada became the first gold medallist of the championships in Tokyo in 2:28:22 while Caio Bonfim of Brazil took silver in 2:28:55.
Masatora Kawano and Satoshi Maruo finished 18th and 26th, respectively.
