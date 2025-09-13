Hot word :

World Athletics Championships 2025: Hayato Katsuki Claims Bronze in Men’s 35 Kilometres Race Walk

REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez
Bronze medallist Hayato Katsuki celebrates after the Men’s 35km Race Walk Final

The Yomiuri Shimbun

10:33 JST, September 13, 2025

Katsuki Hayato finished third in Men’s 35 Kilometres Race Walk at the World Athletics Championships Tokyo 25 on Saturday, claiming bronze in 2:29:16.

Evan Dunfee of Canada became the first gold medallist of the championships in Tokyo in 2:28:22 while Caio Bonfim of Brazil took silver in 2:28:55.

Masatora Kawano and Satoshi Maruo finished 18th and 26th, respectively.

