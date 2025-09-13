World Athletics Championships 2025: Hayato Katsuki Claims Bronze in Men’s 35 Kilometres Race Walk

REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez

Bronze medallist Hayato Katsuki celebrates after the Men’s 35km Race Walk Final

Katsuki Hayato finished third in Men’s 35 Kilometres Race Walk at the World Athletics Championships Tokyo 25 on Saturday, claiming bronze in 2:29:16.

Evan Dunfee of Canada became the first gold medallist of the championships in Tokyo in 2:28:22 while Caio Bonfim of Brazil took silver in 2:28:55.

Masatora Kawano and Satoshi Maruo finished 18th and 26th, respectively.