Fairy-Tale Ending: Japan Rhythmic Gymnastics Team ‘Fairy Japan’ Wins 1st Gold at Worlds

AP



The “Fairy Japan” women’s rhythmic gymnastics team performs a routine to secure its first gold medal at the Rhythmic Gymnastics World Championships, in Rio de Janeiro on Saturday. The team clinched the Group All-Around title with a score of 28.350.

“I’m so happy. I think everyone’s cheers and support gave us this gold medal, and I’m so thankful,” team captain Ayuka Suzuki said in a statement.