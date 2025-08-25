Hot word :

Fairy-Tale Ending: Japan Rhythmic Gymnastics Team ‘Fairy Japan’ Wins 1st Gold at Worlds

AP

The Yomiuri Shimbun

12:57 JST, August 25, 2025

The “Fairy Japan” women’s rhythmic gymnastics team performs a routine to secure its first gold medal at the Rhythmic Gymnastics World Championships, in Rio de Janeiro on Saturday. The team clinched the Group All-Around title with a score of 28.350.

“I’m so happy. I think everyone’s cheers and support gave us this gold medal, and I’m so thankful,” team captain Ayuka Suzuki said in a statement.

