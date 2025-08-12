Tomokazu Harimoto, Japanese Table Tennis Ace, Knocks off Chinese World Champ for WTT Yokohama Title

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Tomokazu Harimoto celebrates his victory in the men’s final at the WTT Champions tournament in Yokohama on Monday.

YOKOHAMA — Japanese table tennis ace Tomokazu Harimoto made a strategic choice to abandon one of his strongest techniques, and it paid off by adding an impressive title to his growing resume.

Harimoto defeated reigning world champion Wang Chuqin 4-2 in the men’s final of the WTT Champions Yokohama tournament on Monday, avenging a whitewash loss to the Chinese star just a month ago.

The world No. 4-ranked Harimoto stormed out of the blocks to win the first three games, then rebounded after Wang took the next two to put away the match 11-9, 11-5, 11-8, 9-11, 11-13, 11-4 before a partisan crowd at Yokohama Buntai arena.

Harimoto went into the match with just two wins over Wang in 14 career meetings, including his straight sets loss last month in the United States. Needing an edge, Harimoto decided to not use the “chiquita,” a powerful backhand return with tremendous spin that curves like a banana.

“He’s the one guy who can return it with twice as much power,” Harimoto said of the No. 2-ranked Wang.

The match went according to plan, leaving Wang struggling for answers as Harimoto used for less-aggressive style and settled for winning rallies.

“I can’t believe it,” Harimoto repeatedly said after the match.

Earlier, Harimoto advanced to the final with a 4-1 victory over Kanak Jha of the United States.

In an all-Chinese women’s final, Chen Xingtong defeated world champion Sun Yingsha 4-2.