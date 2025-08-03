Kiryu Clinches Spot at Tokyo Worlds; 2nd Time in Career to Break 10 Seconds

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Yoshihide Kiryu celebrates after breaking 10 seconds in the men's 100 meters in Fujiyoshida, Yamanashi prefecture, on Sunday.

FUJIYOSHIDA, Yamanashi — Sprinter Yoshihide Kiryu broke 10 seconds in the men’s 100 meters for the second time in his career on Sunday, a performance that earned him a spot on Japan’s team at next month’s world championships in Tokyo.

Kiryu clocked 9.99 seconds in a preliminary heat at a meet at Mt. Fuji Meisui Stadium in Fujiyoshida, Yamanashi Prefecture. That surpassed the Tokyo qualifying standard of 10.00 and, combined with his victory at the Japan championships in July, automatically secured his place on the world team.

Kiryu, 29, previously ran a then Japan record of 9.98 in July 2017.

Two of three available spots in the men’s 100 for the Tokyo worlds have now been filled, with Kiryu joining Abdul Hakim Sani Brown, who clocked 9.96 at the Paris Olympics.