Kiryu Clinches Spot at Tokyo Worlds; 2nd Time in Career to Break 10 Seconds
17:38 JST, August 3, 2025
FUJIYOSHIDA, Yamanashi — Sprinter Yoshihide Kiryu broke 10 seconds in the men’s 100 meters for the second time in his career on Sunday, a performance that earned him a spot on Japan’s team at next month’s world championships in Tokyo.
Kiryu clocked 9.99 seconds in a preliminary heat at a meet at Mt. Fuji Meisui Stadium in Fujiyoshida, Yamanashi Prefecture. That surpassed the Tokyo qualifying standard of 10.00 and, combined with his victory at the Japan championships in July, automatically secured his place on the world team.
Kiryu, 29, previously ran a then Japan record of 9.98 in July 2017.
Two of three available spots in the men’s 100 for the Tokyo worlds have now been filled, with Kiryu joining Abdul Hakim Sani Brown, who clocked 9.96 at the Paris Olympics.
"Sports" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Yamamoto, Kikuchi Join Ohtani on ’25 MLB All-Star Roster; RBI-Leader Suzuki Overlooked
-
Yokozuna Hoshoryu Pulls out of Nagoya Tournament; Tourney Was 1st Time in 5 Yrs to Feature 2 Yokozuna
-
Shohei Ohtani Crushes 32nd Home Run into San Francisco’s McCovey Cove
-
Tokito Oda Beats Defending Champion Hewett to Win 2nd Wimbledon Title in Wheelchair Singles
-
Nagoya Sumo Tournament Winner Kotoshoho Climbs Ladder Following Elder-Brother-Like Kotozakura
JN ACCESS RANKING
-
Lawson to Offer Car Camping Service at Select Stores; 6 Chiba Stores to Offer Service from Monday
-
Japan Real Wages Fall for 5th Month in May
-
3 Japan Firms OK’d to Export Seafood to China; 1st Reregistration Since Release of Treated Water from Fukushima N-Plant
-
Japan’s Exports to U.S. Drop for 3rd Straight Month in June
-
Typhoon Nari Approaching Japan’s Kanto Region; Heavy Rain, Strong Wind Expected on Monday